Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,954,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in American Tower by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $28,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,712 shares of company stock valued at $17,341,058. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.23.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $282.12 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $289.51. The stock has a market cap of $128.02 billion, a PE ratio of 56.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

