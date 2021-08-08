Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ADPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of ADPT opened at $35.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 0.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $326,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,238.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $166,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,077 shares in the company, valued at $643,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,839 shares of company stock worth $4,546,595 over the last three months. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

