Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

RDEIY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale lowered Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

OTCMKTS:RDEIY opened at $9.94 on Thursday. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $10.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6082 per share. This represents a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Company Profile

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,468 kilometers; and has 93,545 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

