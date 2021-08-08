Analysts Set Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target at $4.54

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.54.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPPMF. TD Securities upgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.95 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Copper Mountain Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Shares of CPPMF opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $588.30 million and a P/E ratio of 6.85. Copper Mountain Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.01.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.