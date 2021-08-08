Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Receives $160.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.14.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of RS stock opened at $152.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $99.98 and a 1-year high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.67%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 35,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $6,105,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $989,033,000 after purchasing an additional 811,035 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 717,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,286,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

