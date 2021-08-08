Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centamin plc is a mineral exploration development and mining company. It engages in the exploration, mining and development of mineral properties primarily in Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom and Australia. The company’s current projects include Sukari old Mines and focuses on the Arabian-Nubian Shield. Centamin plc is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, July 26th. Liberum Capital began coverage on Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.43 price objective on Centamin and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Centamin presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.59.

OTCMKTS CELTF opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.00. Centamin has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $2.96.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

