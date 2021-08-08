Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Cut to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has 2,700.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

BZLFY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunzl from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bunzl from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bunzl from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Bunzl from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bunzl presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,371.00.

Shares of BZLFY stock opened at $36.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Bunzl has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $37.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.2182 per share. This is an increase from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.68. This represents a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Bunzl’s payout ratio is presently 46.92%.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

