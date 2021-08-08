Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 13,225 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,225 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.79% of Myriad Genetics worth $18,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.04. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $36.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 7,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $207,046.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,045.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 83,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $2,664,569.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,181,532.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 397,157 shares of company stock valued at $13,274,627 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MYGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

