Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $18.78 Million Stock Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350,455 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Essent Group worth $18,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 671.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on ESNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essent Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

ESNT opened at $47.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.64. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $243.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.39 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 41.10%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.53%.

In other news, Director William Spiegel sold 8,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $385,592.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,868.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roy James Kasmar sold 3,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $152,054.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,169.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,272 shares of company stock valued at $679,149. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.