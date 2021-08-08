Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) PT Lowered to $4.00

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.56.

Get Athenex alerts:

ATNX stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.52. Athenex has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $15.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.61.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. Athenex had a negative net margin of 110.02% and a negative return on equity of 89.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Athenex will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Athenex by 3,942.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 735,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 717,676 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 1,087.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 724,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 663,814 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 1,895.9% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 600,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 570,042 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 1st quarter valued at $1,783,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 417.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 504,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 406,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.16% of the company’s stock.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.