$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.14. Mitek Systems reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 18.24%.

MITK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

In other Mitek Systems news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $219,444.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,731.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MITK. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the second quarter valued at about $614,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,176,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 7,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 411.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 335,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after buying an additional 270,052 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MITK opened at $21.26 on Thursday. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $22.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.33 million, a P/E ratio of 81.77 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.00.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

