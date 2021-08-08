Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) PT Raised to $154.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its target price hoisted by analysts at KeyCorp from $150.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BAND. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.44.

Bandwidth stock opened at $119.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $107.01 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -60.59 and a beta of 0.46.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $46,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,597.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total transaction of $38,748.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,285.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,972 shares of company stock valued at $249,551. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 2.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 3.6% during the second quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

