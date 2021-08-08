Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 38.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.90.

ALB stock opened at $226.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.29. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $79.06 and a 12-month high of $227.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.56.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $229,199.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,255,754.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,440. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

