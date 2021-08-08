Eaton Vance Management Purchases Shares of 1,011 OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMF has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their target price on OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.45.

In other OneMain news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $58.68 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.16 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.03.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.13%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

