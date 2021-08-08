A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 15.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 1.0% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

In related news, VP David R. Warren sold 30,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $2,151,449.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,728.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $363,990.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

NYSE:AOS opened at $71.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.86. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $73.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.