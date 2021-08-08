Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stock Holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in The ODP were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The ODP by 413.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 891,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,609,000 after buying an additional 718,019 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The ODP during the fourth quarter valued at $15,061,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The ODP by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,662,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $374,987,000 after buying an additional 410,596 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in The ODP during the first quarter valued at $7,580,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in The ODP by 280.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after buying an additional 167,800 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ODP stock opened at $44.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.16. The ODP Co. has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $51.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.14.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The ODP had a positive return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The ODP announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The ODP news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 11,000 shares of The ODP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $497,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen M. Mohan sold 5,500 shares of The ODP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $244,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

The ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

