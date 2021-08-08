Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 61,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $49.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -247.44 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.10. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAIL. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.79.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,503.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $939,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 978,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,928,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,861 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

