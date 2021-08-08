Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$43.57. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at C$43.47, with a volume of 29,103 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RCH. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$43.50 to C$44.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. CIBC upped their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$43.50 to C$44.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$371.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$338.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.8708669 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is currently 13.61%.

In other news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.28, for a total transaction of C$123,840.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,078,586.95.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

