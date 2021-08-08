HC Wainwright Increases BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Price Target to $6.00

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.10. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.71.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 16.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Kevin Kotler bought 50,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,098,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,433.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSI. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,518,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,792,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,270 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,622,149 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,060 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter worth about $3,578,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter worth about $3,430,000. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.