Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 536 ($7.00). Headlam Group shares last traded at GBX 532 ($6.95), with a volume of 15,099 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 482.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £453.49 million and a P/E ratio of -21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Headlam Group Company Profile (LON:HEAD)

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. It offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local authorities.

