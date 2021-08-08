Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company offers proprietary nanochannel chips, automated imaging instrument, integrated primary and secondary software, and application specific reagents. BioNano Genomics, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.90.

NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $6.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 1.93. Bionano Genomics has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $15.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 51.22, a current ratio of 51.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 384.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Bionano Genomics will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bionano Genomics by 5,629.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

