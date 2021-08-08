Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 278.50 ($3.64). Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 274.50 ($3.59), with a volume of 87,584 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 286.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £592.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.38.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Company Profile (LON:AMS)

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

