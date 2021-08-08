CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.57. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at C$1.55, with a volume of 96,345 shares.

CEU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ATB Capital boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial raised CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.66 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. National Bankshares raised CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.70 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.46.

The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.80. The stock has a market cap of C$396.23 million and a PE ratio of 53.45.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$260.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 34,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total value of C$60,846.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,054,212 shares in the company, valued at C$3,574,328.88. Also, Director John Michael Hooks acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.99 per share, with a total value of C$398,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,289,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,565,161.74. Insiders sold 95,165 shares of company stock valued at $178,025 in the last 90 days.

About CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

