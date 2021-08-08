Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €143.05 ($168.29). Deutsche Börse shares last traded at €142.35 ($167.47), with a volume of 289,859 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on DB1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €164.00 ($192.94) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €155.69 ($183.17).

The stock has a market cap of $26.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €142.33.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

