Needham & Company LLC Lowers Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Price Target to $11.00

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s previous close.

CLNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $7.48 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.11 and a beta of 1.89.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Vreeland sold 171,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $1,989,695.29. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $1,636,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,324,439 shares of company stock valued at $32,572,853. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth $532,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 788,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,196,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 9,022 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth $405,000. 38.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

