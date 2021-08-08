Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 23,119 Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 27.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 17.9% during the first quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 33,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 996.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 46,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the first quarter valued at about $337,000.

CRESY stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.46.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $36.92 million for the quarter.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Profile

Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. It operates through Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; sale of grain derivatives, including flour and oil; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; provision of agricultural services; leasing of farms to third parties; disposal and development of farmlands; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

