Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $190.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $192.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of -221.37 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.58. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $78.28 and a 12 month high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $195.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.84 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $851,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,945 shares in the company, valued at $29,784,386.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $6,195,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,612 shares of company stock worth $7,241,915. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $800,752,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $66,324,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $65,633,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $29,816,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $24,770,000. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.