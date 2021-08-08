Insider Selling: Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CFO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $134,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bo Kruse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 22nd, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $138,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $136,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $144,680.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $133,920.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $142,440.00.

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.13. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 1.20. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. Analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YMAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

