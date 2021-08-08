Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 363 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 390.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 242.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $116.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.29. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $77.36 and a 1 year high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

