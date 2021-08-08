Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 81 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,674 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Watsco by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,924,000 after buying an additional 236,583 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Watsco by 14.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,994,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,084,000 after buying an additional 254,261 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Watsco by 3.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 773,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,612,000 after buying an additional 28,167 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Watsco by 0.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 564,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,157,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Watsco by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,602,000 after buying an additional 46,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Watsco stock opened at $276.71 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.25 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.27%.

WSO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens upgraded Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.33.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

