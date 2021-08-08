Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 280 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Graco were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 20,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $78.28 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.09 and a 52-week high of $80.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.75.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

GGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

