Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,639,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $726,355,000 after buying an additional 97,222 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,621,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $498,920,000 after acquiring an additional 17,571 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 11.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,834,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,278,000 after purchasing an additional 483,672 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 16.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,923,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,668,000 after purchasing an additional 544,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,734,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,770,000 after purchasing an additional 24,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.25.

WRB opened at $73.47 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $58.84 and a 1-year high of $82.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.06.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.57%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.41%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

