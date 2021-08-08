Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 6.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 102.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 11.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carriage Services news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $1,174,583.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,782.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven D. Metzger purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.19 per share, with a total value of $38,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $229,941.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,730 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSV opened at $37.01 on Friday. Carriage Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $667.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Carriage Services had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 19.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CSV shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “below average” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

