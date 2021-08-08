Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Receives $28.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

In other Repay news, CTO Jason Kirk sold 3,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $95,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 178,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,106.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $777,039 in the last ninety days. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC lifted its holdings in Repay by 107.2% during the first quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 494,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,604,000 after acquiring an additional 255,650 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Repay during the first quarter worth $24,258,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Repay by 36.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 863,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,277,000 after acquiring an additional 228,600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Repay by 9.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Repay by 90.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPAY opened at $24.05 on Friday. Repay has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

