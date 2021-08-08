Armistice Capital, Llc Buys 25,000 Shares of Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Stock

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Cerecor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $70,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $269,000.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 128,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $275,200.00.

Shares of CERC opened at $2.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $270.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.13. Cerecor Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Cerecor had a negative net margin of 1,194.82% and a negative return on equity of 261.82%. Research analysts expect that Cerecor Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CERC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Cerecor in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group raised Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cerecor in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Cerecor by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerecor by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cerecor by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Cerecor by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerecor in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company develops monosaccharide therapies for the treatment of congenital disorders of glycosylation, such as CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803. It is also involved in the developing of CERC-007, an anti-IL-18 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult onset stills disease and multiple myeloma, as well as for the treatment of systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis; CERC-006, an oral mTORC1/2 inhibitor to treat complex lymphatic malformations; and CERC-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as for the treatment of pediatric-onset Crohn's diseases.

