Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphatec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.50.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $19.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.62.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 121.32% and a negative net margin of 54.09%. Research analysts predict that Alphatec will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David R. Pelizzon acquired 120,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 268,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,764.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 11,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $196,943.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,965 shares of company stock valued at $487,144 over the last three months. 34.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 702,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after acquiring an additional 98,078 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth $698,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth $325,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Alphatec by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in Alphatec by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,201,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,558,000 after buying an additional 1,201,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

