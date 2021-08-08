OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Lifted to Overweight at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $23.50 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $24.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.96. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 5.52%. Equities analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 56.67%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $38,140.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,999 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 61,916 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. 69.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

