Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Lyft from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lyft from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on Lyft in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.38.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft stock opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Lyft has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $68.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.31.

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $242,717.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $2,094,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,235,853 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $899,421,000 after buying an additional 1,072,849 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 1.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,893,371 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $245,983,000 after buying an additional 51,565 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,702,372 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $181,898,000 after buying an additional 621,136 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 96.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,381,230 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $213,626,000 after buying an additional 1,664,044 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,086,257 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $194,989,000 after buying an additional 201,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.