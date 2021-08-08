Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company of The Provident Bank, a community- and customer-oriented banking company. The Provident Bank emphasizes personal service and customer convenience in attending to the financial needs of individuals, families and businesses in northern and central New Jersey. The bank offers a broad array of deposit, loan, trust and investment products. In keeping with its Customer-Centric Strategy. “

Shares of PFS stock opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.04. Provident Financial Services has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

In related news, Director Frank L. Fekete sold 6,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $173,710.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $50,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,955.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,839 shares of company stock valued at $727,971 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 29,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

