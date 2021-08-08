-$0.88 EPS Expected for Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) will post ($0.88) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.81) and the lowest is ($0.94). Tempest Therapeutics reported earnings of ($8.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($2.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($4.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.11) to ($3.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tempest Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 897.1% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,348,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,828 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 259.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 36,962 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 924,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 367,693 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TPST opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.46. Tempest Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $41.55.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in seeking distinct and transformative treatments where there is a significant unmet medical need. The company was founded by Julia C. Owens in January 2012 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

