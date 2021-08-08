-$0.88 EPS Expected for Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) will post ($0.88) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.81) and the lowest is ($0.94). Tempest Therapeutics reported earnings of ($8.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($2.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($4.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.11) to ($3.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tempest Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 897.1% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,348,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,828 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 259.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 36,962 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 924,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 367,693 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TPST opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.46. Tempest Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $41.55.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in seeking distinct and transformative treatments where there is a significant unmet medical need. The company was founded by Julia C. Owens in January 2012 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tempest Therapeutics (TPST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST)

Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.