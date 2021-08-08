Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,537,000 after purchasing an additional 362,928 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 175.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,789,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,268 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 14.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,769,000 after purchasing an additional 280,760 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Landstar System by 3.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 598,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,863,000 after purchasing an additional 20,396 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,730,000 after purchasing an additional 51,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

LSTR opened at $157.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.92 and a 12-month high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.62.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.