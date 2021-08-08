Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $551,000 Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in WestRock by 40.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 90,397 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,177,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,046,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,564,000 after buying an additional 97,424 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 181.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 89,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after buying an additional 57,799 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock stock opened at $48.81 on Friday. WestRock has a 52 week low of $27.51 and a 52 week high of $62.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of -17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.24.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

WRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.82.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

