Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $1.08 Million in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Atkore by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atkore alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $86.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $90.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.21. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.49.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.41 million. Atkore had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 95.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $320,755.24. Also, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.