Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 700 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 21.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FPX opened at $128.57 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $87.85 and a 1-year high of $137.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.97.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

