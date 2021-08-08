Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 33.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,277,000 after buying an additional 59,431 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $1,502,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Synopsys by 3.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in Synopsys by 1,113.4% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 29,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 26,666 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Synopsys by 32.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,918,000 after purchasing an additional 14,833 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $1,114,924.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,266,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,273 shares of company stock valued at $11,165,844 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock opened at $292.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 56.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $273.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.50 and a 52 week high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNPS. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.77.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

