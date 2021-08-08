Analysts Anticipate Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Avantor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.30. Avantor reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avantor.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%.

Several analysts have commented on AVTR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $38.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.29. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $38.65.

In other Avantor news, EVP Justin Miller sold 18,488 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $575,346.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,000.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 81,125 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $3,021,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,594,393 shares of company stock valued at $112,262,915. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 51.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth $73,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avantor (AVTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.