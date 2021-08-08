Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $664,000 Stock Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 9.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Crane were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Crane in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Crane by 941.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Crane in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Crane by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CR stock opened at $98.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Crane Co. has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $99.93.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Crane’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.29.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,521,235. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

