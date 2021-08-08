GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CAO Nick Daddario Sells 134 Shares

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CAO Nick Daddario sold 134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $11,266.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nick Daddario also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $71.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of -22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.66 and a 52-week high of $93.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.38.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. The company had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in GoDaddy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.08.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

