Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $684,000 Stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Neogen were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Neogen by 12.0% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Neogen by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 858,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Neogen by 5.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in shares of Neogen by 14.2% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Neogen by 21.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 103,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 18,450 shares during the period. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $43.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.12 and a beta of 0.50. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $33.11 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.58.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.32 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Neogen

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety, Animal Safety, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

