Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stock Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,152 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SFNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Simmons First National Co. has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.93.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

